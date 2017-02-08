Nigeria: Sacked Guardian of Chibok Gi...

Nigeria: Sacked Guardian of Chibok Girls in U.S. Slams $5 Million Suit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Emmanuel Ogebe, a U.S.-based Nigerian lawyer and social welfare campaigner, has slammed a $5 million libel lawsuit against the Nigerian government, court filings showed. Mr. Ogebe, who took 10 rescued Chibok girls to study in the United States in 2014, filed the lawsuit at the Federal High Court of Abuja on January 27 against the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC