Nigeria: Reps Query Ministry Over N406m Payment On Jos Airport
The House of Representatives aviation committee yesterday queried the Federal Ministry of Aviation over the payment of N406 million to a contractor for the construction of the terminal building at the Jos Airport. The committee said during budget defence with the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, in Abuja that the payment of the amount out of the N700 million total contract sum was wrong as the contract performance was zero.
