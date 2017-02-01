Nigeria records 2,175 cyber attacks in one year - NITDA

By Emmanuel Elebeke ABUJA-The Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Thursday, said the country suffered about 2,175 cyber attacks in 2015. Director-General of the agency, Mr. Isa Patanmi, who disclosed this at the inauguration of a committee to implement the national cyber security strategy in Abuja, said a total of 585 government-owned websites were among the 2,175 Nigeria websites hacked in the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.