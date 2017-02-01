Nigeria records 2,175 cyber attacks i...

Nigeria records 2,175 cyber attacks in one year - NITDA

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Emmanuel Elebeke ABUJA-The Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Thursday, said the country suffered about 2,175 cyber attacks in 2015. Director-General of the agency, Mr. Isa Patanmi, who disclosed this at the inauguration of a committee to implement the national cyber security strategy in Abuja, said a total of 585 government-owned websites were among the 2,175 Nigeria websites hacked in the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC