Nigeria: Police Inspector Arrested Carrying 75 Bags of Indian Hemp in Police Bus

A serving police inspector and a dismissed army corporal were among 14 suspects arrested by the NDLEA in Kogi for being in possession of 1,083.62 kilograms of Indian hemp valued at N6 million. The Commander of the NDLEA in Kogi, Idris Bello, told journalists in Lokoja on Monday that the police inspector was arrested on February 25 at Crusher area of Lokoja while conveying 75 bags of Indian hemp weighing 818.2 kg in a police bus with registration number NPF 7973 NPF.

