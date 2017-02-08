Nigeria parliament approves plan to i...

Nigeria parliament approves plan to issue $1 billion Eurobond

Read more: Reuters

Feb 8 Nigeria's parliament has approved the government's request to sell a $1 billion Eurobond on the international debt market to help finance its budget deficit, the senate spokesman said on Wednesday. Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele and other senior government officials have been meeting investors in London and the United States on a roadshow to issue the bond with a 15-year maturity.

Chicago, IL

