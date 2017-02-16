Nigeria: No Need for Panic Buying of ...

Nigeria: No Need for Panic Buying of Fuel - State Oil Firm

Nigerians have been advised not to engage in panic buying of fuel as measures are being put in place to ensure constant adequate supply. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said it would increase the February supply of petroleum products by providing six additional PMS cargoes of 37,000 tonnes each.

Chicago, IL

