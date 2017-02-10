Nigeria: Nema Confirms 23 Killed in Kano-Zaria Truck Accident
At least 23 people were killed in an accident along Kano-Zaria road, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has said. Musa Ilallah, the North-West zonal coordinator of the agency, said ton Sunday that he accident occurred after the truck's tyre burst before it lost control and skidded into the bush.
