Nigeria needs critical mass of skilled people to industralize-Total MD

The industrialization dream of the Federal Government will only be realised when the country develops a critical mass of skilled people, the Managing Director of Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Nicolas Terraz said. Terraz who stated this at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Total/Massachusetts Institute of Technology Summit, "Empowering the Teachers," held in Lagos, also advocated the adoption of MIT's emphasis on problem solving approach and developing entrepreneurial attitudes among students.

