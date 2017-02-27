Nigeria naira firms above four-month high on black market
Feb 28 The Nigerian naira gained 2.2 percent to 450 per dollar on the black market on Tuesday, a more than four-month high, a day after the central bank intervened by selling dollars on the interbank market, traders said. On Monday, the central bank sold $80 million to retail customers and another $100 million in currency forwards to increase dollar liquidity and support the naira.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|13 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC