Nigeria naira firms above four-month high on black market

Feb 28 The Nigerian naira gained 2.2 percent to 450 per dollar on the black market on Tuesday, a more than four-month high, a day after the central bank intervened by selling dollars on the interbank market, traders said. On Monday, the central bank sold $80 million to retail customers and another $100 million in currency forwards to increase dollar liquidity and support the naira.

