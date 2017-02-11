Nigeria: Most of My Songs Are Revealed to Me in My Dreams - Moadiah

New Nigerian singing sensation, MoAdiah , born Morenike Akiodu is a UK-based gospel and inspirational singer, ready to make her point in the Nigerian music scene. And she did it in a flamboyant way penultimate Friday at the Aquarium Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos where she released her debut album titled 'Free Love' to the listening pleasure and delight of a select audience.

