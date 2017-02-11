Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Boko Har...

Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Engages Army in Battle

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dozens of boko haram members including innocent civilians were feared dead in a crossfire that ensued between military troops and terrorists, most of whom were suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Sources have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,900 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC