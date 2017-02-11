Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Engages Army in Battle
Dozens of boko haram members including innocent civilians were feared dead in a crossfire that ensued between military troops and terrorists, most of whom were suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Sources have said.
