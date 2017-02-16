Nigeria: Man Kills Twin Daughters He Labeled 'Witches'
The Cross River Police Command has arrested a man, Anyanime Festus, 33, for killing his twin children, Emediong Festus and Mfoniso Festus, both 11 years old for allegedly being witches. Presenting the suspects to journalists in Calabar on Tuesday, the Acting Commissioner of Police in the state, Hafiz Inuwa, alleged that the suspect killed his twins for confessing to being witches.
