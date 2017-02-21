Nigeria: Lassa fever kills four in Bauchi state
The Bauchi State Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of four patients out of the five cases of Lassa fever in Bauchi, Alkaleri and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas of the state. "We have confirmed five cases of Lassa fever from Jan. 24 to date.
