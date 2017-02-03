Nigeria: ICAO, NCAA Begin Certification of Lagos, Abuja Airports
The International Civil Aviation Organisation in conjunction with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has commenced the implementation of the Africa, Indian Flight Region Plan Aerodrome Certification Project for Abuja and Lagos airports. The objective of the certification is to ensure that the airports, which are the busiest in the country, meet international safety standard.
