Nigeria: Hundreds Escape Death As Qatar Airways Aircraft Tyre Blow Out Upon Take Off From Lagos

Hundreds of passengers on Thursday escaped death when their Dubai-bound Qatar Airways aircraft suddenly had a burst tyre while attempting to take off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the incident occurred on the runway 18 Right of the airport around 3p.m. One of the passengers, who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity, said the aircraft was already cleared for take off by the Air Traffic Controllers when they suddenly heard a loud sound.

