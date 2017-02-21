Nigeria: How Mandela, Desmond Tutu En...

Nigeria: How Mandela, Desmond Tutu Encouraged Me to Contest Presidential Election - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday revealed how late South African President, Nelson Mandela, and Desmond Tutu, a retired Anglican Bishop and South African rights activist, influenced him to contest the 1999 presidential race, after he was released from prison. Mr. Obasanjo made the revelation at a church service for his 80th birthday organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, held at the Treasure House of God, Agbeloba, Abeokuta .

