Nigeria: Govt to Get $500 Million Wor...

Nigeria: Govt to Get $500 Million World Bank Loan for Out-of-School Children

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The World Bank yesterday expressed readiness to grant Nigeria a loan of $500 million to enable the country tackle the issue of its teeming out-of-school children. World Bank's senior education specialist, Dr Olatunde Adekola, disclosed this in Sokoto, yesterday, when he led a five-man team of the bank on a courtesy call on Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... 15 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC