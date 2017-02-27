Nigeria: Govt to Get $500 Million World Bank Loan for Out-of-School Children

The World Bank yesterday expressed readiness to grant Nigeria a loan of $500 million to enable the country tackle the issue of its teeming out-of-school children. World Bank's senior education specialist, Dr Olatunde Adekola, disclosed this in Sokoto, yesterday, when he led a five-man team of the bank on a courtesy call on Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.