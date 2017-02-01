Nigeria: Govt Still Owes Fuel Importers - Official

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, on Wednesday said Federal Government had assured of full settlement of all debts owed on importation of petroleum products. The Executive Secretary of MOMAN, Obafemi Olawore, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday that the government had demonstrated positive disposition to defray the N660 billion owed to oil marketers.

