Nigeria: Govt Secures $1.5 Billion Chinese Loan for Lagos-Ibadan Rail

The Federal Government has secured $1.5 billion counterpart funding from China for the Lagos-Ibadan rail project set to commence in March. The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made the disclosure on Wednesday when he appeared before the Gbenga Ashafa-led Senate committee on land transport to give report of his ministry's 2016 budget and defend the proposal for 2017.

