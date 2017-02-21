Nigeria: Govt Recalls Sacked Two Avia...

Nigeria: Govt Recalls Sacked Two Aviation Directors

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Federal Government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Friday. Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.

Chicago, IL

