Nigeria: Go to U.S. to Clear Yourself, Former Nigerian Ambassador Tells Kashamu

15 hrs ago

A diplomat, Folake Marcus-Bello, has advised fugitive Nigerian senator, Buruji Kashamu, to voluntarily go to the United States of America and clear his name over the drugs allegation against him, rather than wait until he is extradited. Ms. Marcus-Bello gave the advice while featuring on a live radio programme on Sweet FM in Abeokuta.

Chicago, IL

