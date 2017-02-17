Nigeria finance minister says non-oil...

Nigeria finance minister says non-oil revenue improving, no need for IMF loan

4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 21 Nigeria sees no need to apply for an International Monetary Fund programme, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday. Adeosun also told CNBC that non-oil revenues were improving while the government was fine-tuning an economic reform programme.

Chicago, IL

