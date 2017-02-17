Nigeria finance minister says non-oil revenue improving, no need for IMF loan
Feb 21 Nigeria sees no need to apply for an International Monetary Fund programme, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday. Adeosun also told CNBC that non-oil revenues were improving while the government was fine-tuning an economic reform programme.
