Nigeria experiencing more division, economic down turn - Soludo
Professor Charles Soludo, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria has bewailed over the dilapidated state of Nigeria, thus states that Nigeria is drifting to a failed state having been in the "Red Beaming Alert" position in the global index. He said that Nigeria has never been more divided than now, as we experience fall in Nigeria economic growth.
