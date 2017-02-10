Nigeria: Expectations High on Buhari'...

Nigeria: Expectations High on Buhari's Return

Expectations were high in Abuja, yesterday, ahead of the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London, United Kingdom today. Meanwhile, First Lady Aisha, returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia, yesterday, expressing gratitude to Nigerians for supporting and praying for her husband.

