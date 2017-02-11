Nigeria: Dozens Feared Dead in Boat Accident
At least 11 persons reportedly lost their lives yesterday when a boat they were traveling in capsized at Kaambe crossing point at Gbajimba in Guma local government area of Benue State. The Sole Administrator of the council, Mr. Anthony Shawon who made this known in Makurdi, said the boat which was conveying the victims who were mourners was overloaded when the incident happened.
