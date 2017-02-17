Nigeria: Despite Court Victory, Goodie Ibru Bows Out of Ikeja Hotels
Barely two months after securing victory in court as the authentic chairman of Ikeja Hotels plc, Goodie Ibru has resigned from that office. In a statement, he anchored his decision on the need to get Ikeja Hotels to perform optimally, which have been hampered by multiple law suits filed by shareholders in the contest for the management and control of the company.
