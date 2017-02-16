Nigeria court: Forfeit $110 million linked to oil minister

WARRI, Nigeria - A Nigerian court handed the government more than $110 million seized from bank accounts linked to the former oil minister, declaring Thursday that it was looted from state coffers. It's the first major victory for the anti-corruption Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, though the amount is negligible compared to the $20 billion in oil sales that allegedly went missing while Diezani Alison-Madueke was oil minister.

