Nigeria/China relation: End of Taiwan...

Nigeria/China relation: End of Taiwan's diplomatic pretence

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

CHINESE foreign minister Mr. Wang Yi's visit to Nigeria in conclusion of his highly successful five - nation's African tour, reaffirmed the core principles of Nigeria - China bilateral relations. In a joint communiquA© signed by the visiting Chinese foreign minister, Mr. Wang Yi and his Nigerian counterpart, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, they both vowed a commitment that the two countries would strengthen "the longstanding friendship and co-operation between them to the benefit of their peoples", and further reaffirmed "their respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC