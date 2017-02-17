Nigeria: Army Denies Killing Biafran Protesters
The Nigeria Army said on Sunday that it will no longer condone any form of false allegation of brutality by its personnel from Biafran agitators otherwise known as Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. This warning came from the 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, in response to allegations by one Emma Powerful, who claimed to be the media and publicity secretary of IPOB.
