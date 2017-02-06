Nigeria: Arms Importation - Fugitive Nigeria Customs Officials Turn Selves in
Three senior officers of the Nigeria Customs Service declared wanted over the importation of 661 pump-action rifles into the country have turned themselves in. Two officers, I. Abdulahi, an assistant superintendent of customs, and Odiba Inah, with service number 133386, were declared wanted by the service on January 31 over the illegal arms importation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC