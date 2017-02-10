Nigeria: Anxiety Mounts Over Closure of Abuja Airport

With the planned closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on March 8, air travelers to Abuja and environs may be in for tough times, as foreign airlines plying the route are pulling out of the plan to divert traffic to Kaduna airport. The foreign airlines, made up of African and European carriers, are rejecting Kaduna airport, citing security and logistic concerns.The Federal Government has, however, allayed the fears of foreign airlines, saying adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety of lives and property.

