Nigeria: 36 Governors Threaten War With Crime Commission Chair

Governors of Nigeria's 36 states have threatened to declare war on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibrahim Magu, over what they described as "unwarranted attack on the Nigeria Governors' Forum, its officials and associated entities," presidency officials familiar with the matter have told PREMIUM TIMES. The EFCC has in the past weeks been investigating the governors' handling of the Paris Club refund made to states by the Federal Government, and has invited officials of the Nigeria Governors' Forum secretariat over the matter.

