Nigeria: 36 Governors Threaten War With Crime Commission Chair
Governors of Nigeria's 36 states have threatened to declare war on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibrahim Magu, over what they described as "unwarranted attack on the Nigeria Governors' Forum, its officials and associated entities," presidency officials familiar with the matter have told PREMIUM TIMES. The EFCC has in the past weeks been investigating the governors' handling of the Paris Club refund made to states by the Federal Government, and has invited officials of the Nigeria Governors' Forum secretariat over the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC