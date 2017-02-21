Nigeria: 27-Yr-Old Sentenced to Death for Killing Human Rights Lawyer

An Ikeja High Court yesterday sentenced 27-year-old Oluwaseun Oladapo, to death by hanging for murdering a Lagos based human rights lawyer, Mr Kunle Fadipe and his mother-in-law, Mrs Cecilia Owolabi. In her judgement, justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye found Oladapo guilty on a five-count charge of murder, armed robbery and assault occasioning harm pressed against him by the state.

