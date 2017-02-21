Nigeria: 27-Yr-Old Sentenced to Death...

Nigeria: 27-Yr-Old Sentenced to Death for Killing Human Rights Lawyer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

An Ikeja High Court yesterday sentenced 27-year-old Oluwaseun Oladapo, to death by hanging for murdering a Lagos based human rights lawyer, Mr Kunle Fadipe and his mother-in-law, Mrs Cecilia Owolabi. In her judgement, justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye found Oladapo guilty on a five-count charge of murder, armed robbery and assault occasioning harm pressed against him by the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC