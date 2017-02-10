New Boko Haram affiliate group plans ...

New Boko Haram affiliate group plans deadly attacks on Nigerian banks, prisons

The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians on the plan by a Boko Haram affiliate, Muslim Brotherhood Cell in Kogi State, to acquire bomb-making chemicals and high-calibre weapons to perpetrate acts of terror, including attacks on banks, arms depots and prisons. In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said intelligence monitoring has shown that the cell is making frantic efforts to advance its IED-making capability through the acquisition of such chemicals as Sodium Azide , Potassium Chlorate and Aluminium Powder .

