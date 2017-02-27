Moulding Nigeria into a nation

Moulding Nigeria into a nation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

"Each federating unit should be entitled as of right, the half of the entire proceeds of his state and also a further part constituting his own share from the distributable pool". AS I stated last week, events in Nigeria following the coup of 1966 continue to show that the decision to adopt the Presidential system was not well thought out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... 22 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC