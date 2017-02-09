More than 700 stage anti-government p...

More than 700 stage anti-government protest in Nigerian capital

More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession. Africa's largest economy is mired in its first recession for 25 years as low oil prices have hammered public finances and foreign reserves while driving up annual inflation to almost 20 percent.

Chicago, IL

