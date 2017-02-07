Militants' attacks plunge Delta to 4t...

Militants' attacks plunge Delta to 4th position in oil production -Okowa

19 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

NIGERIAN Agip Oil company, NAOC, yesterday, shunned the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives of the National Assembly, just as the committee was told that the company has been indebted to Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to the tune of $6.186,696 for a period of 15 years. The said money forms part of the payment of the statutory three percent budget remittance to NDDC by the international oil companies in the Niger Delta region.

Chicago, IL

