Militants' attacks plunge Delta to 4th position in oil production -Okowa
NIGERIAN Agip Oil company, NAOC, yesterday, shunned the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives of the National Assembly, just as the committee was told that the company has been indebted to Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to the tune of $6.186,696 for a period of 15 years. The said money forms part of the payment of the statutory three percent budget remittance to NDDC by the international oil companies in the Niger Delta region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC