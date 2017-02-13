Lagos landlords, tenants hail police over arrest of criminal

By Esther Onyegbula LAGOS - Ifelodun Landlords and Residents Association in Iju/Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State has commended the police in Lagos over their quick intervention in arresting a suspected criminal in their area. According to the association, the suspect, from who they claimed large quantities of Indian hemp and dangerous weapons were recovered, has threatened to deal with the residents when he is released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.