Lack of leadership hinders Nigeria's ...

Lack of leadership hinders Nigeria's nuclear road map

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SciDev.Net

Nuclear scientists and engineers helped Nigeria develop a road map in 2000 to generate nuclear energy to help address the country's power challenges. Seventeen years after the launch of the ambitious nuclear programme that was widely criticised by civil society groups, the government has not even acquired sites for the plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SciDev.Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Wed Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC