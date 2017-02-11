I want Miss Nigeria Pageantry elevate...

I want Miss Nigeria Pageantry elevated to National Asset -Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says Miss Nigeria Pageantry is an integral part of the nation's creative industry that should be made a national asset. The minister stated this on Friday in Abuja when the management of Daily Times, the initiator and franchise owner of Miss Nigeria pageantry visited him in his office.

Chicago, IL

