How forests can rescue Nigeria from recession - Expert

A retired professor in the Department of Agricultural Engineering, University of Ibadan, Emmanuel Lucas, says forests have the potentials to rescue Nigeria from economic recession. Lucas made the remark at the 39th annual conference of the Forestry Association of Nigeria held in Ibadan with the theme " Harnessing the Uniqueness of Forests for Sustainable Development in a Diversifying Economy.'

Chicago, IL

