God has blessed me but I rarely make time to thank him - Davido
Nigerian music sensation Davido has confessed that despite God's numerous blessings in his life, he rarely makes time to thank Him. Making a rare appearance in church, the music star, in a brief message, revealed that his friends encouraged him to go to the house of God.
