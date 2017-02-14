God has blessed me but I rarely make ...

God has blessed me but I rarely make time to thank him - Davido

5 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Nigerian music sensation Davido has confessed that despite God's numerous blessings in his life, he rarely makes time to thank Him. Making a rare appearance in church, the music star, in a brief message, revealed that his friends encouraged him to go to the house of God.

