German Archaeologists Freed in Northern Nigeria After Kidnapping
Kidnappers freed archaeologists Peter Breunig, a professor, and Johannes Behringer on Saturday evening near the city of Kaduna, Nigerian police said in a report on Sunday. The archaeologists were working about 150 kilometers south of Kaduna, studying the ancient Nok culture, when they were attacked, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|3 hr
|Victor Misek
|2
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC