German Archaeologists Freed in Northern Nigeria After Kidnapping

8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Kidnappers freed archaeologists Peter Breunig, a professor, and Johannes Behringer on Saturday evening near the city of Kaduna, Nigerian police said in a report on Sunday. The archaeologists were working about 150 kilometers south of Kaduna, studying the ancient Nok culture, when they were attacked, police said.

