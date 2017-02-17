FRSC at 29: I see Nigeria actualising 2020 UN declaration - Omeje

The Federal Road Safety Corps has said that the country would actualise the year 2020 United Nations declaration on reduction of road crashes. The FRSC Sector Commander, Lagos State Command, Mr Hyginus Omeje, made the remark in an interview on Sunday at the Corps' 29th thanksgiving ceremony at the Four Gospel Church, Haruna Zonal Headquarters, College Road, Lagos.

