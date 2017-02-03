Fashola charges surveyors on nation building
Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has tasked practising surveyors in the country to contribute meaningfully to the process of nation building in order to complement the administration's efforts at filling the gaps in the provision of infrastructure. Fashola who gave the charge during the induction of 345 new surveyors by the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, SURCON, in Abuja, also challenged the professionals to key into the economic diversification of government by developing agriculture and solid minerals sectors of the economy.
