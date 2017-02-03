Fashola charges surveyors on nation b...

Fashola charges surveyors on nation building

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has tasked practising surveyors in the country to contribute meaningfully to the process of nation building in order to complement the administration's efforts at filling the gaps in the provision of infrastructure. Fashola who gave the charge during the induction of 345 new surveyors by the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, SURCON, in Abuja, also challenged the professionals to key into the economic diversification of government by developing agriculture and solid minerals sectors of the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC