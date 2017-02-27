Evacuate Nigerians in South Africa, TUC urges FG
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to put modalities in place to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa, following the xenophobic attack. The TUC spoke against the attack in a statement sign by its President, Bobboi Kaigama and General-Secretary, Musa-Lawal Ozigi in Lagos on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|30 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC