Evacuate Nigerians in South Africa, T...

Evacuate Nigerians in South Africa, TUC urges FG

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to put modalities in place to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa, following the xenophobic attack. The TUC spoke against the attack in a statement sign by its President, Bobboi Kaigama and General-Secretary, Musa-Lawal Ozigi in Lagos on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... 30 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC