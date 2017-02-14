Eurobond: Nigeria's external reserves have grown by more than $4 bn in three months - FG
By Emmanuel Ujah ABUJA - The Federal Government has said that the almost eight-fold over-subscription of its recent Eurobond demonstrated strong market appetite for Nigeria, and showed confidence by the international investment community in the country's economic reform agenda and that Nigeria's external reserves have grown by more than $4 bn in the last three months. The Federal Government's position was contained in a bulletin of Aso Villa, "Government at Work," released in Abuja, yesterday.
