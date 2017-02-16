EFCC arraigns FUTA Vice Chancellor, Bursar

By Dayo Johnson Akure -THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned the embattled Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure FUTA, Ondo State, Prof Adebiyi Daramola before the State High court on a nine count charge of fraudulent practices. This is coming as students of the institution who were mobilized to the court clashed with members of the unions in the university who are against the Vice chancellor.

