EFCC arraigns FUTA Vice Chancellor, B...

EFCC arraigns FUTA Vice Chancellor, Bursar

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Dayo Johnson Akure -THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned the embattled Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure FUTA, Ondo State, Prof Adebiyi Daramola before the State High court on a nine count charge of fraudulent practices. This is coming as students of the institution who were mobilized to the court clashed with members of the unions in the university who are against the Vice chancellor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC