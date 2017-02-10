Edo as Nigeria's Japan

Edo as Nigeria's Japan

I AM of the view that Edo people are in for the best time ever in the history of the state. From all indications, the achievements of Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, Professor Ambrose Folorunso Alli and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole may jolly well be child's play if Mr. Godwin Obaseki executes all the plans and good intentions he has for the state in the next four years.

Chicago, IL

