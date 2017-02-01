Earn a degree before pursuing dream career - Burna Boy to fans

Following moments of solemn reminisce, controversial Nigerian dance hall singer, Burna Boy, has dished out words of advice to his fans and social media followers who are intending to drop out of school, like he almost did, to pursue a career in music to have a rethink. While giving the advice, the "Pree Me" crooner shared a picture of himself smoking, possibly that was when he plunged into a solemn reminiscence of the days, he almost decided to quit school to focus on his career in music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.